PHP logo

PHP Version 7.4.11

System Linux noticia.nichost.ru 4.4.0-133-generic #159-Ubuntu SMP Fri Aug 10 07:31:43 UTC 2018 x86_64
Build Date Oct 12 2020 08:01:56
Configure Command '../configure' '--prefix=/usr' '--includedir=${prefix}/include' '--mandir=${prefix}/share/man' '--infodir=${prefix}/share/info' '--disable-silent-rules' '--libdir=${prefix}/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu' '--libexecdir=${prefix}/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu' '--disable-maintainer-mode' '--disable-dependency-tracking' '--prefix=/usr/local/php74' '--with-config-file-path=/etc/php/7.4' '--with-config-file-scan-dir=/etc/php/7.4/conf.d' '--with-apxs2=yes' '--build=x86_64-linux-gnu' '--host=x86_64-linux-gnu' '--libdir=${prefix}/lib/php' '--libexecdir=${prefix}/lib/php' '--datadir=${prefix}/share/php/74' '--mandir=${prefix}/man' '--infodir=${prefix}/info' '--sysconfdir=/etc' '--localstatedir=/var' '--with-libxml' '--with-hash' '--with-zlib' '--with-pic' '--with-regex=php' '--with-layout=GNU' '--with-zend-vm=CALL' '--enable-mysqlnd' '--enable-fpm' '--disable-all' '--disable-debug' '--disable-rpath' '--disable-ipv6' 'build_alias=x86_64-linux-gnu' 'host_alias=x86_64-linux-gnu'
Server API Apache 2.0 Handler
Virtual Directory Support disabled
Configuration File (php.ini) Path /etc/php/7.4
Loaded Configuration File /etc/php/7.4/php.ini
Scan this dir for additional .ini files /etc/php/7.4/conf.d
Additional .ini files parsed (none)
PHP API 20190902
PHP Extension 20190902
Zend Extension 320190902
Zend Extension Build API320190902,NTS
PHP Extension Build API20190902,NTS
Debug Build no
Thread Safety disabled
Zend Signal Handling enabled
Zend Memory Manager enabled
Zend Multibyte Support provided by mbstring
IPv6 Support disabled
DTrace Support disabled
Registered PHP Streamscompress.zlib, php, file, glob, data, http, ftp, https, ftps, zip
Registered Stream Socket Transportstcp, udp, unix, udg, ssl, tls, tlsv1.0, tlsv1.1, tlsv1.2
Registered Stream Filterszlib.*, string.rot13, string.toupper, string.tolower, string.strip_tags, convert.*, consumed, dechunk, convert.iconv.*, mcrypt.*, mdecrypt.*
Zend logo This program makes use of the Zend Scripting Language Engine:
Zend Engine v3.4.0, Copyright (c) Zend Technologies
    with Zend OPcache v7.4.11, Copyright (c), by Zend Technologies

Configuration

apache2handler

Apache Version Apache/2.4.41 (Ubuntu) PHP/7.4.11
Apache API Version 20120211
Server Administrator postmaster@noticia.ru
Hostname:Port noticia.ru:0
User/Group noticia(53681)/53681
Max Requests Per Child: 500 - Keep Alive: off - Max Per Connection: 100
Timeouts Connection: 900 - Keep-Alive: 15
Virtual Server Yes
Server Root /etc/apache2
Loaded Modules core mod_so mod_watchdog http_core mod_log_config mod_logio mod_version mod_unixd mod_env mod_negotiation mod_status mod_include mod_autoindex mod_asis mod_actions mod_userdir mod_alias mod_rewrite mod_access_compat mod_expires mod_setenvif mod_remoteip mod_limitipconn mod_authn_core mod_authn_file mod_authz_groupfile mod_authz_host mod_authz_user mod_authz_core mod_filter prefork mod_auth_basic mod_cgi mod_auth_digest mod_php7 mod_dir mod_mime
DirectiveLocal ValueMaster Value
engine11
last_modified00
xbithack00

Apache Environment

VariableValue
REDIRECT_HTTPS on
REDIRECT_STATUS 200
HTTPS on
HTTP_HOST noticia.ru
HTTP_X_FORWARDED_FOR 107.23.218.4, 107.23.218.4
HTTP_X_FORWARDED_PROTO https
HTTP_X_REQUEST_SCHEME https
HTTP_CONNECTION close
HTTP_USER_AGENT CCBot/3.0 (https://commoncrawl.org/faq/; info@commoncrawl.org)
HTTP_ACCEPT text/html,application/xhtml+xml,application/xml;q=0.9,*/*;q=0.8
HTTP_ACCEPT_LANGUAGE en-us,en-gb,en;q=0.7,*;q=0.3
HTTP_ACCEPT_ENCODING gzip
PATH /usr/local/sbin:/usr/local/bin:/usr/sbin:/usr/bin:/sbin:/bin:/snap/bin
SERVER_SIGNATURE <address>Apache/2.4.41 (Ubuntu) PHP/7.4.11 Server at noticia.ru Port 80</address>
SERVER_SOFTWARE Apache/2.4.41 (Ubuntu) PHP/7.4.11
SERVER_NAME noticia.ru
SERVER_ADDR 10.3.42.43
SERVER_PORT 80
REMOTE_ADDR 107.23.218.4
DOCUMENT_ROOT /home/noticia/noticia.ru/docs
REQUEST_SCHEME http
CONTEXT_PREFIX no value
CONTEXT_DOCUMENT_ROOT /home/noticia/noticia.ru/docs
SERVER_ADMIN postmaster@noticia.ru
SCRIPT_FILENAME /home/noticia/noticia.ru/docs/index.php
REMOTE_PORT 35812
REDIRECT_URL /allnews/russkaya-ispaniya/russkij-zhurnal-ustraivaet-novogodnyuyu-veche
REDIRECT_QUERY_STRING q=allnews/russkaya-ispaniya/russkij-zhurnal-ustraivaet-novogodnyuyu-veche
GATEWAY_INTERFACE CGI/1.1
SERVER_PROTOCOL HTTP/1.0
REQUEST_METHOD GET
QUERY_STRING q=allnews/russkaya-ispaniya/russkij-zhurnal-ustraivaet-novogodnyuyu-veche
REQUEST_URI /allnews/russkaya-ispaniya/russkij-zhurnal-ustraivaet-novogodnyuyu-veche
SCRIPT_NAME /index.php

HTTP Headers Information

HTTP Request Headers
HTTP Request GET /allnews/russkaya-ispaniya/russkij-zhurnal-ustraivaet-novogodnyuyu-veche HTTP/1.0
Host noticia.ru
X-Forwarded-For 107.23.218.4, 107.23.218.4
X-Forwarded-Proto https
X-Request-Scheme https
Connection close
User-Agent CCBot/3.0 (https://commoncrawl.org/faq/; info@commoncrawl.org)
Accept text/html,application/xhtml+xml,application/xml;q=0.9,*/*;q=0.8
Accept-Language en-us,en-gb,en;q=0.7,*;q=0.3
Accept-Encoding gzip
HTTP Response Headers
X-Powered-By PHP/7.4.11

Core

PHP Version 7.4.11
DirectiveLocal ValueMaster Value
allow_url_fopenOnOn
allow_url_includeOffOff
arg_separator.input&&
arg_separator.output&&
auto_append_fileno valueno value
auto_globals_jitOnOn
auto_prepend_fileno valueno value
browscapno valueno value
default_charsetwindows-1251UTF-8
default_mimetypetext/htmltext/html
disable_classesno valueno value
disable_functionsno valueno value
display_errorsOnOn
display_startup_errorsOffOff
doc_rootno valueno value
docref_extno valueno value
docref_rootno valueno value
enable_dlOnOn
enable_post_data_readingOnOn
error_append_stringno valueno value
error_logno valueno value
error_prepend_stringno valueno value
error_reporting51115111
expose_phpOnOn
extension_dir/usr/local/php74/lib/php/extensions/usr/local/php74/lib/php/extensions
file_uploadsOnOn
hard_timeout22
highlight.comment#FF8000#FF8000
highlight.default#0000BB#0000BB
highlight.html#000000#000000
highlight.keyword#007700#007700
highlight.string#DD0000#DD0000
html_errorsOnOn
ignore_repeated_errorsOffOff
ignore_repeated_sourceOffOff
ignore_user_abortOffOff
implicit_flushOffOff
include_path.:/home/noticia/noticia.ru/php.:
input_encodingno valueno value
internal_encodingno valueno value
log_errorsOnOn
log_errors_max_len10241024
mail.add_x_headerOffOff
mail.force_extra_parametersno valueno value
mail.logno valueno value
max_execution_time6060
max_file_uploads2020
max_input_nesting_level6464
max_input_time6060
max_input_vars1000010000
memory_limit128M128M
open_basedirno valueno value
output_buffering00
output_encodingno valueno value
output_handlerno valueno value
post_max_size64M64M
precision1414
realpath_cache_size4096k4096k
realpath_cache_ttl120120
register_argc_argvOnOn
report_memleaksOnOn
report_zend_debugOnOn
request_orderno valueno value
sendmail_fromno valueno value
sendmail_path/usr/sbin/sendmail -t -i/usr/sbin/sendmail -t -i
serialize_precision-1-1
short_open_tagOnOn
SMTPlocalhostlocalhost
smtp_port2525
sys_temp_dirno valueno value
syslog.facilityLOG_USERLOG_USER
syslog.filterno-ctrlno-ctrl
syslog.identphpphp
track_errorsOffOff
unserialize_callback_funcno valueno value
upload_max_filesize64M64M
upload_tmp_dirno valueno value
user_dirno valueno value
user_ini.cache_ttl300300
user_ini.filename.user.ini.user.ini
variables_orderEGPCSEGPCS
xmlrpc_error_number00
xmlrpc_errorsOffOff
zend.assertions11
zend.detect_unicodeOnOn
zend.enable_gcOnOn
zend.exception_ignore_argsOffOff
zend.multibyteOffOff
zend.script_encodingno valueno value
zend.signal_checkOffOff

ctype

ctype functions enabled

curl

cURL support enabled
cURL Information 7.47.0
Age 3
Features
AsynchDNS Yes
CharConv No
Debug No
GSS-Negotiate No
IDN Yes
IPv6 Yes
krb4 No
Largefile Yes
libz Yes
NTLM Yes
NTLMWB Yes
SPNEGO Yes
SSL Yes
SSPI No
TLS-SRP Yes
HTTP2 No
GSSAPI Yes
KERBEROS5 Yes
UNIX_SOCKETS Yes
PSL No
Protocols dict, file, ftp, ftps, gopher, http, https, imap, imaps, ldap, ldaps, pop3, pop3s, rtmp, rtsp, smb, smbs, smtp, smtps, telnet, tftp
Host x86_64-pc-linux-gnu
SSL Version OpenSSL/1.0.2g
ZLib Version 1.2.8
DirectiveLocal ValueMaster Value
curl.cainfono valueno value

date

date/time support enabled
timelib version 2018.04
"Olson" Timezone Database Version 2020.1
Timezone Database internal
Default timezone Europe/Moscow
DirectiveLocal ValueMaster Value
date.default_latitude31.766731.7667
date.default_longitude35.233335.2333
date.sunrise_zenith90.58333390.583333
date.sunset_zenith90.58333390.583333
date.timezoneEurope/MoscowEurope/Moscow

dom

DOM/XML enabled
DOM/XML API Version 20031129
libxml Version 2.9.3
HTML Support enabled
XPath Support enabled
XPointer Support enabled
Schema Support enabled
RelaxNG Support enabled

fileinfo

fileinfo support enabled
libmagic 537

filter

Input Validation and Filtering enabled
DirectiveLocal ValueMaster Value
filter.defaultunsafe_rawunsafe_raw
filter.default_flagsno valueno value

ftp

FTP support enabled
FTPS support enabled

gd

GD Support enabled
GD Version bundled (2.1.0 compatible)
FreeType Support enabled
FreeType Linkage with freetype
FreeType Version 2.6.1
GIF Read Support enabled
GIF Create Support enabled
JPEG Support enabled
libJPEG Version 8
PNG Support enabled
libPNG Version 1.2.54
WBMP Support enabled
XPM Support enabled
libXpm Version 30411
XBM Support enabled
WebP Support enabled
BMP Support enabled
TGA Read Support enabled
DirectiveLocal ValueMaster Value
gd.jpeg_ignore_warning11

hash

hash support enabled
Hashing Engines md2 md4 md5 sha1 sha224 sha256 sha384 sha512/224 sha512/256 sha512 sha3-224 sha3-256 sha3-384 sha3-512 ripemd128 ripemd160 ripemd256 ripemd320 whirlpool tiger128,3 tiger160,3 tiger192,3 tiger128,4 tiger160,4 tiger192,4 snefru snefru256 gost gost-crypto adler32 crc32 crc32b crc32c fnv132 fnv1a32 fnv164 fnv1a64 joaat haval128,3 haval160,3 haval192,3 haval224,3 haval256,3 haval128,4 haval160,4 haval192,4 haval224,4 haval256,4 haval128,5 haval160,5 haval192,5 haval224,5 haval256,5

iconv

iconv support enabled
iconv implementation glibc
iconv library version 2.23
DirectiveLocal ValueMaster Value
iconv.input_encodingno valueno value
iconv.internal_encodingno valueno value
iconv.output_encodingno valueno value

json

json support enabled

libxml

libXML support active
libXML Compiled Version 2.9.3
libXML Loaded Version 20903
libXML streams enabled

mbstring

Multibyte Support enabled
Multibyte string engine libmbfl
HTTP input encoding translation disabled
libmbfl version 1.3.2
mbstring extension makes use of "streamable kanji code filter and converter", which is distributed under the GNU Lesser General Public License version 2.1.
Multibyte (japanese) regex support enabled
Multibyte regex (oniguruma) version 5.9.6
DirectiveLocal ValueMaster Value
mbstring.detect_orderno valueno value
mbstring.encoding_translationOffOff
mbstring.func_overload00
mbstring.http_inputno valueno value
mbstring.http_outputno valueno value
mbstring.http_output_conv_mimetypes^(text/|application/xhtml\+xml)^(text/|application/xhtml\+xml)
mbstring.internal_encodingUTF-8UTF-8
mbstring.languageneutralneutral
mbstring.regex_retry_limit10000001000000
mbstring.regex_stack_limit100000100000
mbstring.strict_detectionOffOff
mbstring.substitute_characterno valueno value

mcrypt

mcrypt supportenabled
mcrypt_filter supportenabled
Version 2.5.8
Api No 20021217
Supported ciphers cast-128 gost rijndael-128 twofish arcfour cast-256 loki97 rijndael-192 saferplus wake blowfish-compat des rijndael-256 serpent xtea blowfish enigma rc2 tripledes
Supported modes cbc cfb ctr ecb ncfb nofb ofb stream
DirectiveLocal ValueMaster Value
mcrypt.algorithms_dirno valueno value
mcrypt.modes_dirno valueno value

mysqli

MysqlI Supportenabled
Client API library version mysqlnd 7.4.11
Active Persistent Links 0
Inactive Persistent Links 0
Active Links 0
DirectiveLocal ValueMaster Value
mysqli.allow_local_infileOffOff
mysqli.allow_persistentOnOn
mysqli.default_hostno valueno value
mysqli.default_port33063306
mysqli.default_pwno valueno value
mysqli.default_socket/var/run/mysqld/mysqld.sock/var/run/mysqld/mysqld.sock
mysqli.default_userno valueno value
mysqli.max_linksUnlimitedUnlimited
mysqli.max_persistentUnlimitedUnlimited
mysqli.reconnectOffOff
mysqli.rollback_on_cached_plinkOffOff

mysqlnd

mysqlndenabled
Version mysqlnd 7.4.11
Compression supported
core SSL supported
extended SSL not supported
Command buffer size 4096
Read buffer size 32768
Read timeout 86400
Collecting statistics Yes
Collecting memory statistics No
Tracing n/a
Loaded plugins mysqlnd,debug_trace,auth_plugin_mysql_native_password,auth_plugin_mysql_clear_password
API Extensions pdo_mysql,mysqli

openssl

OpenSSL support enabled
OpenSSL Library Version OpenSSL 1.0.2g 1 Mar 2016
OpenSSL Header Version OpenSSL 1.0.2g 1 Mar 2016
Openssl default config /usr/lib/ssl/openssl.cnf
DirectiveLocal ValueMaster Value
openssl.cafileno valueno value
openssl.capathno valueno value

pcre

PCRE (Perl Compatible Regular Expressions) Support enabled
PCRE Library Version 10.34 2019-11-21
PCRE Unicode Version 12.1.0
PCRE JIT Support enabled
PCRE JIT Target x86 64bit (little endian + unaligned)
DirectiveLocal ValueMaster Value
pcre.backtrack_limit10000001000000
pcre.jit11
pcre.recursion_limit100000100000

PDO

PDO supportenabled
PDO drivers mysql

pdo_mysql

PDO Driver for MySQLenabled
Client API version mysqlnd 7.4.11
DirectiveLocal ValueMaster Value
pdo_mysql.default_socket/var/run/mysqld/mysqld.sock/var/run/mysqld/mysqld.sock

Reflection

Reflection enabled

session

Session Support enabled
Registered save handlers files user
Registered serializer handlers php_serialize php php_binary
DirectiveLocal ValueMaster Value
session.auto_startOffOff
session.cache_expire180180
session.cache_limiternocachenocache
session.cookie_domainno valueno value
session.cookie_httponly00
session.cookie_lifetime00
session.cookie_path//
session.cookie_samesiteno valueno value
session.cookie_secure00
session.gc_divisor100100
session.gc_maxlifetime14401440
session.gc_probability11
session.lazy_writeOnOn
session.namePHPSESSIDPHPSESSID
session.referer_checkno valueno value
session.save_handlerfilesfiles
session.save_path/tmp/tmp
session.serialize_handlerphpphp
session.sid_bits_per_character44
session.sid_length3232
session.upload_progress.cleanupOnOn
session.upload_progress.enabledOnOn
session.upload_progress.freq1%1%
session.upload_progress.min_freq11
session.upload_progress.namePHP_SESSION_UPLOAD_PROGRESSPHP_SESSION_UPLOAD_PROGRESS
session.upload_progress.prefixupload_progress_upload_progress_
session.use_cookies11
session.use_only_cookies11
session.use_strict_mode00
session.use_trans_sid00

SimpleXML

SimpleXML support enabled
Schema support enabled

soap

Soap Client enabled
Soap Server enabled
DirectiveLocal ValueMaster Value
soap.wsdl_cache11
soap.wsdl_cache_dir/tmp/tmp
soap.wsdl_cache_enabled11
soap.wsdl_cache_limit55
soap.wsdl_cache_ttl8640086400

sockets

Sockets Support enabled

SPL

SPL supportenabled
Interfaces OuterIterator, RecursiveIterator, SeekableIterator, SplObserver, SplSubject
Classes AppendIterator, ArrayIterator, ArrayObject, BadFunctionCallException, BadMethodCallException, CachingIterator, CallbackFilterIterator, DirectoryIterator, DomainException, EmptyIterator, FilesystemIterator, FilterIterator, GlobIterator, InfiniteIterator, InvalidArgumentException, IteratorIterator, LengthException, LimitIterator, LogicException, MultipleIterator, NoRewindIterator, OutOfBoundsException, OutOfRangeException, OverflowException, ParentIterator, RangeException, RecursiveArrayIterator, RecursiveCachingIterator, RecursiveCallbackFilterIterator, RecursiveDirectoryIterator, RecursiveFilterIterator, RecursiveIteratorIterator, RecursiveRegexIterator, RecursiveTreeIterator, RegexIterator, RuntimeException, SplDoublyLinkedList, SplFileInfo, SplFileObject, SplFixedArray, SplHeap, SplMinHeap, SplMaxHeap, SplObjectStorage, SplPriorityQueue, SplQueue, SplStack, SplTempFileObject, UnderflowException, UnexpectedValueException

standard

Dynamic Library Support enabled
Path to sendmail /usr/sbin/sendmail -t -i
DirectiveLocal ValueMaster Value
assert.active11
assert.bail00
assert.callbackno valueno value
assert.exception00
assert.quiet_eval00
assert.warning11
auto_detect_line_endings00
default_socket_timeout120120
fromno valueno value
session.trans_sid_hostsno valueno value
session.trans_sid_tagsa=href,area=href,frame=src,form=a=href,area=href,frame=src,form=
unserialize_max_depth40964096
url_rewriter.hostsno valueno value
url_rewriter.tagsform=form=
user_agentno valueno value

tokenizer

Tokenizer Support enabled

xml

XML Support active
XML Namespace Support active
libxml2 Version 2.9.3

xmlreader

XMLReader enabled

xmlwriter

XMLWriter enabled

xsl

XSL enabled
libxslt Version 1.1.28
libxslt compiled against libxml Version 2.9.3
EXSLT enabled
libexslt Version 1.1.28

Zend OPcache

Opcode Caching Up and Running
Optimization Enabled
SHM Cache Enabled
File Cache Disabled
Startup OK
Shared memory model mmap
Cache hits 215
Cache misses 2
Used memory 14680984
Free memory 52427880
Wasted memory 0
Interned Strings Used memory 270256
Interned Strings Free memory 6020752
Cached scripts 2
Cached keys 2
Max keys 130987
OOM restarts 0
Hash keys restarts 0
Manual restarts 0
DirectiveLocal ValueMaster Value
opcache.blacklist_filenameno valueno value
opcache.consistency_checks00
opcache.dups_fixOffOff
opcache.enableOnOn
opcache.enable_cliOnOn
opcache.enable_file_overrideOffOff
opcache.error_logno valueno value
opcache.file_cacheno valueno value
opcache.file_cache_consistency_checksOnOn
opcache.file_cache_onlyOffOff
opcache.file_update_protection22
opcache.force_restart_timeout180180
opcache.huge_code_pagesOffOff
opcache.interned_strings_buffer88
opcache.lockfile_path/tmp/tmp
opcache.log_verbosity_level11
opcache.max_accelerated_files100000100000
opcache.max_file_size00
opcache.max_wasted_percentage55
opcache.memory_consumption6464
opcache.opt_debug_level00
opcache.optimization_level0x7FFEBFFF0x7FFEBFFF
opcache.preferred_memory_modelno valueno value
opcache.preloadno valueno value
opcache.preload_userno valueno value
opcache.protect_memoryOffOff
opcache.restrict_apino valueno value
opcache.revalidate_freq00
opcache.revalidate_pathOffOff
opcache.save_commentsOnOn
opcache.use_cwdOnOn
opcache.validate_permissionOffOff
opcache.validate_rootOffOff
opcache.validate_timestampsOnOn

zip

Zip enabled
Zip version 1.15.6
Libzip version 1.0.1

zlib

ZLib Supportenabled
Stream Wrapper compress.zlib://
Stream Filter zlib.inflate, zlib.deflate
Compiled Version 1.2.8
Linked Version 1.2.8
DirectiveLocal ValueMaster Value
zlib.output_compressionOffOff
zlib.output_compression_level-1-1
zlib.output_handlerno valueno value

Additional Modules

Module Name

Environment

VariableValue
LANG ru_RU.UTF-8
LANGUAGE ru_RU.UTF-8
PATH /usr/local/sbin:/usr/local/bin:/usr/sbin:/usr/bin:/sbin:/bin:/snap/bin
HOME /home/noticia
LOGNAME noticia
USER noticia
SHELL /bin/bash
APACHE_RUN_USER www-data
APACHE_RUN_GROUP www-data
APACHE_PID_FILE /var/run/apache2/apache2.pid
APACHE_RUN_DIR /var/run/apache2
APACHE_LOCK_DIR /var/lock/apache2
APACHE_LOG_DIR /var/log/apache2
LC_ALL ru_RU.UTF-8
LC_TYPE ru_RU.UTF-8
PHPRC /home/noticia

PHP Variables

VariableValue
$_REQUEST['q']allnews/russkaya-ispaniya/russkij-zhurnal-ustraivaet-novogodnyuyu-veche
$_GET['q']allnews/russkaya-ispaniya/russkij-zhurnal-ustraivaet-novogodnyuyu-veche
$_SERVER['REDIRECT_HTTPS']on
$_SERVER['REDIRECT_STATUS']200
$_SERVER['HTTPS']on
$_SERVER['HTTP_HOST']noticia.ru
$_SERVER['HTTP_X_FORWARDED_FOR']107.23.218.4, 107.23.218.4
$_SERVER['HTTP_X_FORWARDED_PROTO']https
$_SERVER['HTTP_X_REQUEST_SCHEME']https
$_SERVER['HTTP_CONNECTION']close
$_SERVER['HTTP_USER_AGENT']CCBot/3.0 (https://commoncrawl.org/faq/; info@commoncrawl.org)
$_SERVER['HTTP_ACCEPT']text/html,application/xhtml+xml,application/xml;q=0.9,*/*;q=0.8
$_SERVER['HTTP_ACCEPT_LANGUAGE']en-us,en-gb,en;q=0.7,*;q=0.3
$_SERVER['HTTP_ACCEPT_ENCODING']gzip
$_SERVER['PATH']/usr/local/sbin:/usr/local/bin:/usr/sbin:/usr/bin:/sbin:/bin:/snap/bin
$_SERVER['SERVER_SIGNATURE']<address>Apache/2.4.41 (Ubuntu) PHP/7.4.11 Server at noticia.ru Port 80</address>
$_SERVER['SERVER_SOFTWARE']Apache/2.4.41 (Ubuntu) PHP/7.4.11
$_SERVER['SERVER_NAME']noticia.ru
$_SERVER['SERVER_ADDR']10.3.42.43
$_SERVER['SERVER_PORT']80
$_SERVER['REMOTE_ADDR']107.23.218.4
$_SERVER['DOCUMENT_ROOT']/home/noticia/noticia.ru/docs
$_SERVER['REQUEST_SCHEME']http
$_SERVER['CONTEXT_PREFIX']no value
$_SERVER['CONTEXT_DOCUMENT_ROOT']/home/noticia/noticia.ru/docs
$_SERVER['SERVER_ADMIN']postmaster@noticia.ru
$_SERVER['SCRIPT_FILENAME']/home/noticia/noticia.ru/docs/index.php
$_SERVER['REMOTE_PORT']35812
$_SERVER['REDIRECT_URL']/allnews/russkaya-ispaniya/russkij-zhurnal-ustraivaet-novogodnyuyu-veche
$_SERVER['REDIRECT_QUERY_STRING']q=allnews/russkaya-ispaniya/russkij-zhurnal-ustraivaet-novogodnyuyu-veche
$_SERVER['GATEWAY_INTERFACE']CGI/1.1
$_SERVER['SERVER_PROTOCOL']HTTP/1.0
$_SERVER['REQUEST_METHOD']GET
$_SERVER['QUERY_STRING']q=allnews/russkaya-ispaniya/russkij-zhurnal-ustraivaet-novogodnyuyu-veche
$_SERVER['REQUEST_URI']/allnews/russkaya-ispaniya/russkij-zhurnal-ustraivaet-novogodnyuyu-veche
$_SERVER['SCRIPT_NAME']/index.php
$_SERVER['PHP_SELF']/index.php
$_SERVER['REQUEST_TIME_FLOAT']1607169269.7218
$_SERVER['REQUEST_TIME']1607169269
$_SERVER['argv']
Array
(
    [0] => q=allnews/russkaya-ispaniya/russkij-zhurnal-ustraivaet-novogodnyuyu-veche
)
$_SERVER['argc']1
$_ENV['LANG']ru_RU.UTF-8
$_ENV['LANGUAGE']ru_RU.UTF-8
$_ENV['PATH']/usr/local/sbin:/usr/local/bin:/usr/sbin:/usr/bin:/sbin:/bin:/snap/bin
$_ENV['HOME']/home/noticia
$_ENV['LOGNAME']noticia
$_ENV['USER']noticia
$_ENV['SHELL']/bin/bash
$_ENV['APACHE_RUN_USER']www-data
$_ENV['APACHE_RUN_GROUP']www-data
$_ENV['APACHE_PID_FILE']/var/run/apache2/apache2.pid
$_ENV['APACHE_RUN_DIR']/var/run/apache2
$_ENV['APACHE_LOCK_DIR']/var/lock/apache2
$_ENV['APACHE_LOG_DIR']/var/log/apache2
$_ENV['LC_ALL']ru_RU.UTF-8
$_ENV['LC_TYPE']ru_RU.UTF-8
$_ENV['PHPRC']/home/noticia

PHP Credits

PHP Group
Thies C. Arntzen, Stig Bakken, Shane Caraveo, Andi Gutmans, Rasmus Lerdorf, Sam Ruby, Sascha Schumann, Zeev Suraski, Jim Winstead, Andrei Zmievski
Language Design & Concept
Andi Gutmans, Rasmus Lerdorf, Zeev Suraski, Marcus Boerger
PHP Authors
ContributionAuthors
Zend Scripting Language Engine Andi Gutmans, Zeev Suraski, Stanislav Malyshev, Marcus Boerger, Dmitry Stogov, Xinchen Hui, Nikita Popov
Extension Module API Andi Gutmans, Zeev Suraski, Andrei Zmievski
UNIX Build and Modularization Stig Bakken, Sascha Schumann, Jani Taskinen, Peter Kokot
Windows Support Shane Caraveo, Zeev Suraski, Wez Furlong, Pierre-Alain Joye, Anatol Belski, Kalle Sommer Nielsen
Server API (SAPI) Abstraction Layer Andi Gutmans, Shane Caraveo, Zeev Suraski
Streams Abstraction Layer Wez Furlong, Sara Golemon
PHP Data Objects Layer Wez Furlong, Marcus Boerger, Sterling Hughes, George Schlossnagle, Ilia Alshanetsky
Output Handler Zeev Suraski, Thies C. Arntzen, Marcus Boerger, Michael Wallner
Consistent 64 bit support Anthony Ferrara, Anatol Belski
SAPI Modules
ContributionAuthors
Apache 2.0 Handler Ian Holsman, Justin Erenkrantz (based on Apache 2.0 Filter code)
CGI / FastCGI Rasmus Lerdorf, Stig Bakken, Shane Caraveo, Dmitry Stogov
CLI Edin Kadribasic, Marcus Boerger, Johannes Schlueter, Moriyoshi Koizumi, Xinchen Hui
Embed Edin Kadribasic
FastCGI Process Manager Andrei Nigmatulin, dreamcat4, Antony Dovgal, Jerome Loyet
litespeed George Wang
phpdbg Felipe Pena, Joe Watkins, Bob Weinand
Module Authors
ModuleAuthors
BC Math Andi Gutmans
Bzip2 Sterling Hughes
Calendar Shane Caraveo, Colin Viebrock, Hartmut Holzgraefe, Wez Furlong
COM and .Net Wez Furlong
ctype Hartmut Holzgraefe
cURL Sterling Hughes
Date/Time Support Derick Rethans
DB-LIB (MS SQL, Sybase) Wez Furlong, Frank M. Kromann, Adam Baratz
DBA Sascha Schumann, Marcus Boerger
DOM Christian Stocker, Rob Richards, Marcus Boerger
enchant Pierre-Alain Joye, Ilia Alshanetsky
EXIF Rasmus Lerdorf, Marcus Boerger
FFI Dmitry Stogov
fileinfo Ilia Alshanetsky, Pierre Alain Joye, Scott MacVicar, Derick Rethans, Anatol Belski
Firebird driver for PDO Ard Biesheuvel
FTP Stefan Esser, Andrew Skalski
GD imaging Rasmus Lerdorf, Stig Bakken, Jim Winstead, Jouni Ahto, Ilia Alshanetsky, Pierre-Alain Joye, Marcus Boerger
GetText Alex Plotnick
GNU GMP support Stanislav Malyshev
Iconv Rui Hirokawa, Stig Bakken, Moriyoshi Koizumi
IMAP Rex Logan, Mark Musone, Brian Wang, Kaj-Michael Lang, Antoni Pamies Olive, Rasmus Lerdorf, Andrew Skalski, Chuck Hagenbuch, Daniel R Kalowsky
Input Filter Rasmus Lerdorf, Derick Rethans, Pierre-Alain Joye, Ilia Alshanetsky
Internationalization Ed Batutis, Vladimir Iordanov, Dmitry Lakhtyuk, Stanislav Malyshev, Vadim Savchuk, Kirti Velankar
JSON Jakub Zelenka, Omar Kilani, Scott MacVicar
LDAP Amitay Isaacs, Eric Warnke, Rasmus Lerdorf, Gerrit Thomson, Stig Venaas
LIBXML Christian Stocker, Rob Richards, Marcus Boerger, Wez Furlong, Shane Caraveo
Multibyte String Functions Tsukada Takuya, Rui Hirokawa
MySQL driver for PDO George Schlossnagle, Wez Furlong, Ilia Alshanetsky, Johannes Schlueter
MySQLi Zak Greant, Georg Richter, Andrey Hristov, Ulf Wendel
MySQLnd Andrey Hristov, Ulf Wendel, Georg Richter, Johannes SchlГјter
OCI8 Stig Bakken, Thies C. Arntzen, Andy Sautins, David Benson, Maxim Maletsky, Harald Radi, Antony Dovgal, Andi Gutmans, Wez Furlong, Christopher Jones, Oracle Corporation
ODBC driver for PDO Wez Furlong
ODBC Stig Bakken, Andreas Karajannis, Frank M. Kromann, Daniel R. Kalowsky
Opcache Andi Gutmans, Zeev Suraski, Stanislav Malyshev, Dmitry Stogov, Xinchen Hui
OpenSSL Stig Venaas, Wez Furlong, Sascha Kettler, Scott MacVicar
Oracle (OCI) driver for PDO Wez Furlong
pcntl Jason Greene, Arnaud Le Blanc
Perl Compatible Regexps Andrei Zmievski
PHP Archive Gregory Beaver, Marcus Boerger
PHP Data Objects Wez Furlong, Marcus Boerger, Sterling Hughes, George Schlossnagle, Ilia Alshanetsky
PHP hash Sara Golemon, Rasmus Lerdorf, Stefan Esser, Michael Wallner, Scott MacVicar
Posix Kristian Koehntopp
PostgreSQL driver for PDO Edin Kadribasic, Ilia Alshanetsky
PostgreSQL Jouni Ahto, Zeev Suraski, Yasuo Ohgaki, Chris Kings-Lynne
Pspell Vlad Krupin
Readline Thies C. Arntzen
Reflection Marcus Boerger, Timm Friebe, George Schlossnagle, Andrei Zmievski, Johannes Schlueter
Sessions Sascha Schumann, Andrei Zmievski
Shared Memory Operations Slava Poliakov, Ilia Alshanetsky
SimpleXML Sterling Hughes, Marcus Boerger, Rob Richards
SNMP Rasmus Lerdorf, Harrie Hazewinkel, Mike Jackson, Steven Lawrance, Johann Hanne, Boris Lytochkin
SOAP Brad Lafountain, Shane Caraveo, Dmitry Stogov
Sockets Chris Vandomelen, Sterling Hughes, Daniel Beulshausen, Jason Greene
Sodium Frank Denis
SPL Marcus Boerger, Etienne Kneuss
SQLite 3.x driver for PDO Wez Furlong
SQLite3 Scott MacVicar, Ilia Alshanetsky, Brad Dewar
System V Message based IPC Wez Furlong
System V Semaphores Tom May
System V Shared Memory Christian Cartus
tidy John Coggeshall, Ilia Alshanetsky
tokenizer Andrei Zmievski, Johannes Schlueter
XML Stig Bakken, Thies C. Arntzen, Sterling Hughes
XMLReader Rob Richards
xmlrpc Dan Libby
XMLWriter Rob Richards, Pierre-Alain Joye
XSL Christian Stocker, Rob Richards
Zip Pierre-Alain Joye, Remi Collet
Zlib Rasmus Lerdorf, Stefan Roehrich, Zeev Suraski, Jade Nicoletti, Michael Wallner
PHP Documentation
Authors Mehdi Achour, Friedhelm Betz, Antony Dovgal, Nuno Lopes, Hannes Magnusson, Philip Olson, Georg Richter, Damien Seguy, Jakub Vrana, Adam Harvey
Editor Peter Cowburn
User Note Maintainers Daniel P. Brown, Thiago Henrique Pojda
Other Contributors Previously active authors, editors and other contributors are listed in the manual.
PHP Quality Assurance Team
Ilia Alshanetsky, Joerg Behrens, Antony Dovgal, Stefan Esser, Moriyoshi Koizumi, Magnus Maatta, Sebastian Nohn, Derick Rethans, Melvyn Sopacua, Pierre-Alain Joye, Dmitry Stogov, Felipe Pena, David Soria Parra, Stanislav Malyshev, Julien Pauli, Stephen Zarkos, Anatol Belski, Remi Collet, Ferenc Kovacs
Websites and Infrastructure team
PHP Websites Team Rasmus Lerdorf, Hannes Magnusson, Philip Olson, Lukas Kahwe Smith, Pierre-Alain Joye, Kalle Sommer Nielsen, Peter Cowburn, Adam Harvey, Ferenc Kovacs, Levi Morrison
Event Maintainers Damien Seguy, Daniel P. Brown
Network Infrastructure Daniel P. Brown
Windows Infrastructure Alex Schoenmaker

PHP License

This program is free software; you can redistribute it and/or modify it under the terms of the PHP License as published by the PHP Group and included in the distribution in the file: LICENSE

This program is distributed in the hope that it will be useful, but WITHOUT ANY WARRANTY; without even the implied warranty of MERCHANTABILITY or FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE.

If you did not receive a copy of the PHP license, or have any questions about PHP licensing, please contact license@php.net.


Warning: Cannot modify header information - headers already sent by (output started at /home/noticia/noticia.ru/docs/index.php:11) in /home/noticia/noticia.ru/docs/index.php on line 28
Error 503: Site temporarily unavailable

Error 503

Site temporarily unavailable